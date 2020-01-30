Visa Inc. Earnings Advance In Q1

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.27 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $2.98 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $6.05 billion from $5.51 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.27 Bln. vs. $2.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.46 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q1): $6.05 Bln vs. $5.51 Bln last year.

