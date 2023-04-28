Visa Inc - (V) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Visa Inc - said on April 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 11, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $229.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.79%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.66%, the lowest has been 0.51%, and the highest has been 0.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.09 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5090 funds or institutions reporting positions in Visa Inc -. This is an increase of 214 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to V is 1.19%, a decrease of 6.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 1,756,949K shares. The put/call ratio of V is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Visa Inc - is 268.21. The forecasts range from a low of 186.85 to a high of $308.70. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from its latest reported closing price of 229.01.

The projected annual revenue for Visa Inc - is 32,530MM, an increase of 4.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,100K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,884K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 19.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,266K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,562K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 9.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,547K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,814K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,221K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,580K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 10.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 26,482K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,150K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in V by 8.71% over the last quarter.

Visa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Company's mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Its advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

