Visa Inc. Reports Increase In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.272 billion, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $4.872 billion, or $2.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.834 billion or $2.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $10.172 billion from $8.900 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.272 Bln. vs. $4.872 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $2.40 last year. -Revenue: $10.172 Bln vs. $8.900 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.