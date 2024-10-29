News & Insights

Visa Inc. Q4 Income Advances

October 29, 2024 — 04:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.318 billion, or $2.65 per share. This compares with $4.681 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.425 billion or $2.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.7% to $9.617 billion from $8.609 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $5.318 Bln. vs. $4.681 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.65 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.617 Bln vs. $8.609 Bln last year.

