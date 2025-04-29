Visa Inc. Q2 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) announced earnings for second quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.577 billion, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $4.663 billion, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Visa Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.442 billion or $2.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $9.594 billion from $8.775 billion last year.

Visa Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.577 Bln. vs. $4.663 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.32 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $9.594 Bln vs. $8.775 Bln last year.

