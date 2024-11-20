Visa Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Visa (V) Inc with 11,879 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Dec-24 300 puts and 12/6 weekly 302.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.01, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on V:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.