Visa Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Visa (V) Inc with 11,879 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Dec-24 300 puts and 12/6 weekly 302.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,600 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 2.01, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 4th.
