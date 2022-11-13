US Markets
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

November 13, 2022 — 07:52 pm EST

Written by Hannah Lang for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc V.N, the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX.

"The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters.

"We have terminated our global agreements with FTX and their U.S. debit card program is being wound down by their issuer."

FTX and Visa had announced an expanded partnership in early October, including plans to introduce account-linked Visa debit cards in 40 new countries.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((vidya.ranganathan@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6973 8261; Reuters Messaging: Twitter:@Vid_Ranganathan))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

