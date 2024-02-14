News & Insights

Visa halts intermediated commercial card payments in India following RBI order

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2024 — 07:14 am EST

Written by Indranil Sarkar and Jaspreet Kalra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Visa V.N on Wednesday said it received directions from the Indian central bank to halt all transactions for business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments in the country.

"Visa received a communication from the RBI on February 8, in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments," a Visa India spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru and Jaspreet Kalra in Mumbai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

