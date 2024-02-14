Visa halts intermediated commercial card payments in India following RBI order

BENGALURU, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Visa V.N on Wednesday said it received directions from the Indian central bank to halt all transactions for business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments in the country.

"Visa received a communication from the RBI on February 8, in what appears to be an industry-wide request for information on the role of business payment solution providers (BPSPs) in commercial and business payments," a Visa India spokesperson said.

