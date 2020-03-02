Visa flags hit to second-quarter revenue due to coronavirus outbreak

US Markets

Visa Inc said on Monday it expects its second-quarter revenue growth to be 2.5-3.5 percentage points lower than its previous forecast, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

On its first-quarter earnings call in January, Visa had said it expects second-quarter net revenue growth to be in the low double digits, compared with the first quarter.

