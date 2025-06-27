Visa & FIS Expand Ties to Provide Small Banks With Enhanced Payments

A global leader in the digital payments space, Visa Inc. V recently extended its partnership with FIS, a financial technology company, aiming to deliver new value-added payment capabilities to regional and community banks. This collaboration is all about empowering small and midsize financial institutions with access to advanced payment technologies that are usually enjoyed by larger issuers. This will help them boost their competitiveness, keep their customers happy and cut down on fraud-related losses.

Visa’s issuing solutions will seamlessly blend into the FIS ecosystem. This integration will allow smaller banks to provide features such as digital wallet linking, stop payment services, fraud prevention and engaging digital campaigns. These solutions allow banks to give tailored, secure and smooth digital experiences without the hefty costs of infrastructure investments. It will also help them boost revenues and retain customers.

As competition in the global payment space heats up, V is stepping up its position with proactive infrastructure initiatives. This can position the company as a key player in driving long-term growth while supporting financial inclusion and innovations.

This strengthened partnership with FIS gives Visa a significant advantage in expanding its reach beyond the large banking players. By integrating its solutions into platforms that regional banks already trust, V is effectively boosting its transaction volume and card presence without incurring direct distribution costs.

Visa is actively involved in mergers, acquisitions and innovations that boost its revenue growth. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company’s payment volume increased 8% year over year. Processed transactions rose 9% year over year in the same quarter.

V’s Price Performance

Year to date, V shares have gained 9.5% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the business services space are OppFi Inc. OPFI, Green Dot Corporation GDOT and Sezzle Inc. SEZL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OppFi’s current-year earnings of $1.23 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. OppFi beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 59.5%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $578.4 million, implying 10% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Green Dot’s current-year earnings of $1.22 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Green Dot beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, with the average surprise being 5.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, calling for a 20.2% year-over-year increase.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sezzle’s current-year earnings of $3.26 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Sezzle beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 159.9%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $441.8 million, suggesting 62.9% year-over-year growth.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OppFi Inc. (OPFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.