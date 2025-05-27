Visa Expands Click to Pay Across Asia Pacific Via Hong Kong's ZA Bank

Visa Inc. V recently introduced a transformative solution, Click to Pay, across Hong Kong, and ZA Bank, the country’s largest and first digital bank, has extended a helping hand by becoming the first card-issuing bank to deploy the feature across Hong Kong and the broader Asia Pacific region. This marks the beginning of a wider rollout, with 11 additional markets expected to follow.

Click to Pay is designed to simplify online shopping by removing the friction associated with traditional checkout methods. Once users activate their Visa card within their issuing bank’s app, they can skip entering long card numbers and avoid filling out form fields. Users will also no longer need to remember complex passwords. This not only enhances user convenience but also reduces the average checkout time. With consumer card information securely stored by Visa, users benefit from a trusted and secure environment without relying on third-party websites to store sensitive details.

To further enhance ease of use, Click to Pay is embedded at the card level, meaning consumers don’t need to register separately on eCommerce or merchant platforms. Activation occurs automatically once the card is onboarded via the bank’s app, making it instantly available for use.

Consumers can set up their Visa Payment Passkey using their device’s built-in biometric tools or screen lock. This adds an extra layer of protection when authenticating future online purchases across participating eCommerce platforms. Enhanced security remains a key pillar of Visa’s Click to Pay, which seems to be of immense need amid the surge in online frauds amid a booming digital era.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of the Visa solution remains to revolutionize the online shopping experience, lead to a reduction in cart abandonment rates for eCommerce transactions and improve authorization rates. Therefore, it provides for higher conversion rates and lesser fraud risks for merchants as well as enables shoppers to complete purchases with just a few clicks using their registered email address, phone number or a Visa Payment Passkey.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Visa

Introducing such a beneficial solution across Hong Kong is expected to expand Visa’s customer base across the region while driving higher revenues from its key enablers suite, of which Click to Pay is a part. This portfolio also contains innovative solutions such as Tap to Pay and Visa Token Service. The company aims to drive growth in consumer payments by increasing acceptance points and strengthening consumer engagement through key enablers.

Furthermore, rolling out Click to Pay across Hong Kong is also reflective of Visa’s keen eye to capture digital growth prospects of the broader Asia Pacific region. The region’s eCommerce growth is fueled by rising mobile usage, digital innovation and robust connectivity. Major acquirers like AsiaPay and an extensive network of merchants across the targeted region have already adopted V’s Click to Pay.

Visa Stock’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Visa have gained 30.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.5% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



