Visa Expands Alliance with Revolut to Grow in Fintech Space

Visa Inc. V has expanded its partnership with fintech company Revolut. This London based company will be assisted by Visa to expand its business globally.

Revolut and Visa have been working in Europe for a couple of years. Revolut provides a range of digital financial services — digital debit accounts, currency exchange, budgeting and person-to-person (P2P) payments — via a mobile application.

The recent agreement calls for expansion of their services globally. Leveraging Visa’s brand, scale and global footprint, Revolut plans to bring its product offering to five new regions, reaching 24 new markets, for a total of 56 markets globally.

Per the terms of the deal, Revolut will primarily issue Visa-branded cards in Australia, the United States, Canada, Japan and other markets. The expansion of Visa’s partnership with Revolut is in sync with its long-term strategy of collaborating with fintech players to keep up with the rapidly changing technology and innovations.

Visa is eager to partner with other fintech companies as well. The company confessed that it has been relatively slow in tying up with fintech companies compared with Mastercard Inc. MA, which already has partnership with more than 60 fintech companies in Europe.

Year to date, the stock has gained 31% compared with the industry’s growth of 36%.

Visa remains the frontrunner in the payments industry when it comes to innovation and technology, business growth, tie-ups and partnership.

These have driven business volumes for the company with payments volumes of $7.6 trillion achieved in 2018 compared with $3.8 trillion for Mastercard, $1.1 trillion for American Express Co. AXP and $159 billion for Discover Financial Services DFS in the same space.

Visa carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our just-released Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



Download Free Report Now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.