Visa Enhances Infinite Card Perks Across Asia Pacific Region

Visa Inc. V recently announced an extensive enhancement of its Visa Infinite card benefits in 18 markets across the Asia Pacific region. The refreshed benefits focus strongly on travel experiences. Visa Infinite cardholders will now enjoy up to 30% discounts on hotel bookings made through Agoda, as well as 20% savings on reservations with IHG and Accor hotel groups.

Additionally, cardholders can select from more than 1,000 curated properties in the Visa Luxury Hotel Collection. These stays come with a suite of complimentary benefits. Cardholders will also receive Titanium tier membership with GHA Discovery hotels, offering a wide array of choices from Agoda homestays to opulent six-star hotels.

Travel perks continue at seven key airports in the region— Hong Kong International Airport, Incheon International Airport, Melbourne International Airport, Perth International Airport, Singapore Changi Airport, Survanabhumi International Airport and Sydney International Airport—where cardholders can avail up to 20% off at selected food and beverage outlets.

The lifestyle upgrades are equally compelling. Visa Infinite cardholders will receive 10% off on duty-free shopping at Lotte Duty Free outlets. At Harrods, they will be granted complimentary Gold tier membership, which includes a 10% discount on dining. Visa’s partnership with ION Orchard, one of Singapore’s premier retail destinations, introduces exclusive retail promotions through the ‘Shop and Get’ program. This initiative allows cardholders to earn points and e-vouchers.

For international travelers, Visa Infinite now offers complimentary access to Global Blue VIP Lounges situated in prominent European cities such as Paris, Milan, Rome, Florence, Barcelona, Madrid and Marbella. Moreover, cardholders benefit from free access to Global Blue Airport Fast Lanes.

The recent updates cater to the aspirations of affluent consumers who increasingly value unique experiences and personal enrichment. Also, Visa’s refreshed card benefits seem to be time opportune in Asia Pacific as the region emerges as a global center for wealth generation and is projected to account for 47.5% of all new high-net-worth individuals between 2025 and 2028.

Benefits of the Recent Move to Visa

For transactions made using Visa-branded cards processed on its network, the company offers services such as authorization, clearing and settlement. In the course of delivering these services, V generates service, data processing, international transaction and other related revenues.

Therefore, moves similar to the latest one are expected to attract new customers and retain existing ones to use the Visa Infinite card by enriching them with lucrative features and benefits. Visa Infinite continues to define the standard for premium payment solutions, offering a seamless and secure way to pay worldwide, whether for booking luxury travel, shopping abroad or purchasing concert tickets.

Increased usage of the card, which carries the Visa brand, is expected to boost its overall net revenues. The metric advanced 10% year over year in the first half of fiscal 2025 on the back of an increase in processed transactions.

V's Share Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Shares of Visa have gained 37.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 30.9% growth. V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

