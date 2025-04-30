Visa Earnings: Business as Usual

Here's our initial take on Visa's (NYSE: V) fiscal 2025 second-quarter financial report.

Key Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2025 Change vs. Expectations Revenue $8.8 billion $9.6 billion +9% Beat Earnings per share (adjusted) $2.51 $2.76 +10% Beat Processed transactions 55.5 billion 60.7 billion +9% n/a Payments volume $3.17 trillion $3.34 trillion +5% n/a

Consumer Spending Holds Up

Economic uncertainty has ramped up since Visa last reported its results in January, but it was largely business as usual for the credit card giant in its fiscal second quarter. Revenue and processed transactions jumped 9% year over year, while total payments volume jumped 5%. Adjusted for currency, payments volume was up 8%. "Consumer spending remained resilient, even with macroeconomic uncertainty," noted Visa CEO Ryan McInerney.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

While GAAP net income dipped slightly due to some nonrecurring litigation expenses, adjusted net income rose by 6%. Share buybacks over the past year have driven down the share count, which pushed adjusted earnings per share up by 10%. Visa has $4.7 billion remaining under its previous share-repurchase authorization. In April, the company allocated an additional $30 billion for share buybacks which will be used over the course of multiple years.

While Visa's year-over-year growth slowed down a bit from the first quarter, the company put up strong results considering the macroeconomic backdrop.

Immediate Market Reaction

Shares of Visa were up about 2% in early after-hours trading soon after the fiscal second-quarter report was released. The company beat analyst estimates for revenue and earnings, and the generally strong results despite recent economic upheaval were likely reassuring to investors. Visa stock still trades below its 52-week high, but it's regained much of the ground it lost earlier this year.

What to Watch

Visa doesn't provide guidance in its earnings report, but the company has anearnings callwith analysts scheduled for Tuesday evening. How the company sees consumer spending evolving given the abrupt tariffs put into place by the Trump administration will certainly be of interest. Visa's various value-added services provide some diversification, but the company's core business is exposed to a potential economic slowdown.

Helpful Resources

Should you invest $1,000 in Visa right now?

Before you buy stock in Visa, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Visa wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $607,048!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $668,193!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 880% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 161% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 28, 2025

Timothy Green has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.