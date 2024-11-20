Visa, Dash Solutions & Zelis Unite to Transform Healthcare Payments

Visa Inc.’s V Visa Direct recently collaborated with Zelis and Dash Solutions to modernize healthcare payments and streamline healthcare disbursements. This partnership is expected to deliver faster, more flexible, and more secure disbursement options to consumers, enhancing member experience.

This move bodes well for Visa as it will address the long-standing inefficiencies in the healthcare sector and reap benefits from higher transaction volumes through its network. Consumers will be able to receive payments within minutes after approval, speeding up the process that used to take weeks. Consumers will also be given the flexibility to choose their preferred payment method, like instant digital payments or traditional options. A seamless and more secure process is expected to reduce administrative burden too.

Through the integration of Visa Direct’s global payment network with Zelis' Advanced Payments Platform and Dash Solutions’ Dash Digital platform, healthcare payers can now offer real-time payment capabilities for reimbursements and claims. This move is expected to enhance Visa’s position in the healthcare industry, which is shifting toward digital transformation. The partnership allows Visa to secure a foothold in this rapidly evolving market, demonstrating its capability to address unique sector challenges such as payment delays, administrative inefficiencies and fraud risks.

Partnerships like this should aid Visa in achieving its goals, such as a net revenue growth expectation of high-single-digit to low-double-digit on an adjusted constant-dollar basis in fiscal 2025. Visa is expected to continue innovating in this space, leveraging its expansive global and real-time money movement network to deliver solutions to ongoing challenges.

Visa's Price Performance

Shares of Visa have gained 8.7% in the past month compared with the industry’s 8.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

