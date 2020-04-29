Visa Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa Inc (Symbol: V) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $180.86, changing hands as high as $181.82 per share. Visa Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of V shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, V's low point in its 52 week range is $133.93 per share, with $214.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $181.85. The V DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

