Visa, Coinbase, and the Future of Stablecoins

The promise of the blockchain was always disrupting companies like Visa (NYSE: V). But Visa is now utilizing the blockchain and stablecoins to settle transactions, and that could be great news for Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN). In this video, Travis Hoium covers the latest news.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Sept. 6, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 7, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Visa

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Block, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, PayPal, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, PayPal, Solana, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.