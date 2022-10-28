Visa Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for V

In trading on Friday, shares of Visa Inc (Symbol: V) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $206.40, changing hands as high as $208.79 per share. Visa Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of V shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, V's low point in its 52 week range is $174.60 per share, with $235.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.88. The V DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.