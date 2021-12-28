Visa Boosted by Buybacks and Cross-Border Payments

Headquartered in California, Visa (V) offers digital payment and credit/debit card services worldwide. I am bullish on the stock.

There's no denying that V stock was directionless in 2021. It's been frustrating for the shareholders, and you might be tempted to just give up on Visa and look elsewhere for yield.

Speaking of yield, Visa has only a 0.61% forward annual dividend yield at the moment. Therefore, investors will want to look for reasons to expect share-price appreciation.

Thankfully, there are recent developments that should provide some hope and excitement for prospective and current Visa shareholders. In the final analysis, traders should prepare for a fresh start and higher share prices in the coming year.

Many Currencies, Many Clients

One thing's for sure: today's top financial institutions must think globally, in order to remain competitive. With a recently completed acquisition, Visa has achieved its global ambitions, to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Specifically, Visa finalized its acquisition of Currencycloud. This is a global platform that enables banks and fintech businesses to provide foreign exchange solutions for cross-border payments.

Currencycloud and Visa already had a strategic partnership in effect, but this buyout will enable Visa to leverage Currencycloud’s cloud-based platform.

Believe it or not, that platform supports over 500 banking and technology clients, with a reach spanning more than 180 countries.

Moreover, Currencycloud has processed more than $100 billion in transactions since 2012.

Thus, there's no need for Visa to build a cross-border payments platform from scratch, when the company could instead just buy out a market-niche leader like Currencycloud.

A Buyback Juggernaut

While Visa isn't the most generous dividend payer, investors should know that the company is apparently finding other ways to deliver value to the shareholders.

In particular, an 8-K SEC filing reveals that Visa's board of directors approved a new $12-billion share buyback program.

The company isn't a novice when it comes to stock-share repurchases. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, Visa bought back $3.1 billion of its own shares.

With the renewed commitment to repurchasing the company's own stock shares, Visa is effectively affirming its confidence in its financial position.

With the board's new authorization, total available fund for buybacks will be $13.2 billion. Also, the board's most recent authorization for share repurchases reportedly has no expiration date.

Just as importantly, Visa remains in a firm financial position and can easily afford to buy its own stock shares. At the end of fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, Visa had cash and cash equivalents valued at $16.5 billion.

Wall Street’s Take

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, V is a Strong Buy, based on 13 unanimous Buy ratings. The average Visa price target is $273.46, implying 25.65% upside potential.

The Takeaway

Admittedly, Visa isn't known as the dividend king. On the other hand, maybe it's in the process of becoming a "buyback boss."

Furthermore, the Currencycloud acquisition means that Visa doesn't have to develop its own global, cross-border payments platform from scratch. Instead, Visa simply bought out an already known and developed business.

Consequently, V stock shouldn't be directionless in the coming year like it was in 2021. Visa is demonstrating its commitment to the shareholders in various ways, while boosting confidence and clearing the runway for higher share prices.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, David Moadel did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. ​

