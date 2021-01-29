Visa Beats on Q1 EPS, Launches $8 Billion Share Repurchase Program

On Thursday, Visa (NYSE: V) reported the first set of quarterly results for fiscal year 2021.

The period saw the payment card giant book net revenue of $5.69 billion, which was 6% below the same period of fiscal 2020. Non-GAAP (adjusted) net income also slumped, coming in 4% lower at $3.1 billion ($1.42).

In its earnings release for Q1, Visa CEO Alfred Kelly said that the company's performance "reflected solid results and a continued positive momentum in a challenging COVID-19 environment."

"We saw sustained strength of debit and e-commerce volumes, as well as resilient domestic spending in most countries," he added.

On the other hand, cross-border volume -- a big revenue driver for the sprawling global company -- fell by 21% overall. Excluding intra-Europe commerce, that decline was a steep 33%.

Image source: Getty Images.

Also, analysts were expecting more precipitous falls. On average, they were modeling only $5.53 billion on the top line and a per-share adjusted net profit of $1.28.

Additionally, Visa said its board of directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program. The company will have $8 billion at its disposal for this purpose. Adding previous authorizations to that tally, Visa has in excess of $11 billion to spend on buybacks.

The company did not proffer any guidance due to the continuing impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which is still hurting the global economy.

Investors were clearly impressed by the top- and bottom-line beats, in spite of those headwinds. Visa stock closed 1.7% higher on Thursday, eclipsing the modest rise of the S&P 500 index.

10 stocks we like better than Visa

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Visa wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.