Visa and Mastercard Execs Recently Dismissed Stablecoin Utility. Should Crypto Investors Be Concerned?

Key Points

Visa and Mastercard say there is no product-market fit for stablecoins in developed markets.

Nine stablecoins, led by Tether and USDC, now have market caps above $1 billion.

While stablecoins are not yet commonplace for online payments, they do offer the potential for much higher yields than traditional bank deposits.

10 stocks we like better than USDC ›

Stablecoins are now one of the fastest-growing areas of the crypto world. They grew at an incredible 49% clip last year, and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The two stablecoin behemoths -- Tether (CRYPTO: USDT) and USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) -- now have a combined market cap of $250 billion.

But top executives at Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA) don't see it that way. In earnings calls this year, they dismissed the utility of stablecoins. As they see it, there simply is not any real demand for them from consumers, and their usage is limited beyond just cross-border payments. So should crypto investors be concerned?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The case against stablecoins

Both Visa and Mastercard have initiated blockchain payment initiatives of their own, so it's not like they are in denial about the technological changes happening in the financial system. But, in developed markets, they say, there is simply "no product-market fit" for stablecoins.

Admittedly, there's some logic to that argument. Consumers already have plenty of options for paying for things online, and may not see the appeal of paying with stablecoins. Retail customers, if given a choice, would rather pay with digital dollars in their bank accounts. Why go to all the trouble of owning dollar-backed stablecoins?

The case for stablecoins

That might be the case, but there are plenty of reasons banks and payment networks should pay closer attention. Stablecoins running on blockchain technology offer 24/7 settlement and payments that are finalized in seconds rather than days.

Moreover, some stablecoins pay out attractive yields to consumers. That's what pulls in the crypto crowd -- they see stablecoins as a potentially higher-yielding option to checking and savings accounts. In fact, Standard Chartered predicts that, by 2028, nearly $500 billion in bank deposits will flow into stablecoins The higher yields possible in the blockchain and crypto world will just be too good to pass up.

What's the best way to invest in stablecoins?

When it comes to stablecoins, investors have plenty of choices. There are now nine different stablecoins with market caps above $1 billion. In addition to Tether, there's USDC, which is the stablecoin backed by Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL). There's also a stablecoin from PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) and a stablecoin from Ripple, the company behind the XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) token.

So I'm hardly concerned about the skeptical comments from Visa and Mastercard. There are some big-time fintech names, such as Circle Internet Group, behind stablecoins. Moreover, key officials within the Trump administration have been outspoken in their support of stablecoins.

As a result, stablecoins hardly seem like a passing fad. It's time for investors to keep a close eye on what's happening within this fast-growing area of the crypto market.

Should you buy stock in USDC right now?

Before you buy stock in USDC, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and USDC wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Circle Internet Group, USDC, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard, PayPal, Visa, and XRP. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc and recommends the following options: long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal and short March 2026 $65 calls on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.