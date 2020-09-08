Cryptocurrencies

Visa Adds Crypto Lender Cred to Fast Track Payments Program

Sandali Handagama CoinDesk
(Shutterstock)

Crypto lending platform Cred has joined Visaâs Fintech Fast Track Program to speed up payments and borrowing, Cred said Tuesday.Â 

  • According to the statement, entry into the fast track program will allow Cred to âmore easily leverage the reach, capabilities and security that Visa offers.âÂ 
  • By integrating its services with Visa, Cred can send interest payments directly to customer bank accounts in Visaâs network as well as issue crypto credit cards that will let customers access a line of credit without having to liquidate their crypto assets.Â 
  • On Tuesday, Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto at Visa, tweeted the firmâs endorsement of Cred saying the program will help Cred utilize Visaâs solutions to âimprove the process of interest disbursements as well as create new crypto credit products.â
  • The Visa Fintech Fast Track Program, launched in the U.S. in July 2019, works as a vehicle for innovative fintech startups to leverage Visaâs vast network, resources and services to scale quickly.Â 
  • In April 2020, Visa added shopping app Fold to its fast track program to issue a card that offered bitcoin rewards instead of points.Â 
  • Since then, two bitcoin lightning startups Strike and LastBit also joined the program.

See also: Visa Blog Post Hints at Future Digital Currency Projects

