News & Insights

Markets
V

Visa To Acquire Featurespace - Quick Facts

September 26, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Featurespace, a developer of real-time artificial intelligence payments protection technology that prevents and mitigates payments fraud and financial crime risks. The combined expertise of Visa and Featurespace will enable clients to manage fraud in real-time and further protect the payments ecosystem using AI-fueled solutions. The transaction is expected to close in fiscal 2025.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Featurespace has over 80 direct customers. It has developed algorithmic-based solutions to analyze transaction data and detect even the most elusive fraud cases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.