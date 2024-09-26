Visa To Acquire Featurespace - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Visa (V) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Featurespace, a developer of real-time artificial intelligence payments protection technology that prevents and mitigates payments fraud and financial crime risks. The combined expertise of Visa and Featurespace will enable clients to manage fraud in real-time and further protect the payments ecosystem using AI-fueled solutions. The transaction is expected to close in fiscal 2025.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, Featurespace has over 80 direct customers. It has developed algorithmic-based solutions to analyze transaction data and detect even the most elusive fraud cases.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.