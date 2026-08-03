Markets
V

Visa To Acquire BioCatch To Strengthen AI-Powered Fraud Protection

August 03, 2026 — 06:29 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Visa Inc. (V) has agreed to acquire fraud detection company BioCatch for $2.4 billion in cash, expanding its cybersecurity capabilities as financial institutions face a sharp rise in AI-driven scams and account takeover fraud.

Founded in 2011, BioCatch uses behavioural biometrics to distinguish legitimate users from fraudsters in real time by analysing signals such as keystroke patterns, touchscreen interactions, and device handling.

The company serves more than 350 banking clients across 21 countries, protecting 760 million users and 1.8 billion devices. Visa said the deal will strengthen its fraud, risk, and security offerings, helping clients detect and stop suspicious activity before payments are made.

The company estimates that account takeovers and scams cost the global economy more than $1 trillion each year, with artificial intelligence making attacks increasingly sophisticated.

The acquisition also expands Visa's fast-growing value-added services business, which includes fraud prevention, cybersecurity, and analytics solutions. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by the end of Visa's fiscal second quarter in 2027.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

V

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.