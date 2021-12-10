Visa: Is Embracing Cryptocurrency Ecosystem a Good Idea?

Visa (V) provides digital payment services, offering financial services products such as debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATMs. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Visa reported strong revenue and earnings growth in the fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results in late October 2021.

I am neutral on V stock, as despite its strong fundamentals it is now traded at a premium. (See Analysts’ Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Visa Business Highlights

Visa makes its profits by selling services as an intermediary between financial institutions and merchants, whereas merchants need strong consumer spending and strong economic conditions to thrive.

The company reported that the U.S. Spending Momentum Index (SMI) rose to 111.9 points in November, which was the second consecutive month of acceleration in consumer spending momentum. Levels of the SMI above 100 signal strong momentum.

The SMI in October was reported to be 110.6, and was up 2.1 points from September.

Visa has developed a positive attitude towards the cryptocurrency ecosystem, and this is reflected by its decision to launch its Crypto Advisory Services, Global Crypto Advisory Practice, which falls within its Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) division, supporting the path to digital money.

It was stated in this crypto-related announcement that “The case for crypto is getting stronger for financial institutions; new global research finds nearly 40% of crypto owners would be likely to switch primary banks to one that offers crypto products.”

Visa has an extensive partnership globally with more than 60 cryptocurrency platforms and a global network of both experts and consultants. These can help financial institutions offer their customers services such as NFTs, or exposure to digital currencies. Visa believes that the crypto market ecosystem may become mainstream.

This is however, a bold and risky business strategy especially as regulatory woes are lingering over the cryptocurrency market. Not just in the U.S. but on a global level, as most countries have yet to formally accept cryptocurrencies as an official means of payment, except for El Salvador, which was a pioneer in making Bitcoin legal tender.

The high volatility of the whole cryptocurrency market is a key risk to Visa.

Visa has been supporting the growth of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) business solutions. In late October, it announced an expanding list of companies such as issuers, acquirers, and fintech firms that use its technology and network to offer these attractive BNPL options to their customers.

The leading global payments technology company has announced its “Visa Eco Benefits,” a “new package of sustainability-focused benefits for account issuers designed to enable and encourage their cardholders to engage in sustainable consumption behaviors.”

Not all business news is positive though, as Visa has a severe business issue with Amazon (AMZN) which intends to ban the U.K. from the usage of Visa’s credit cards next month, due to the rising cost of accepting credit card payments.

Visa: Strong Earnings

As a result of a strong full-year 2021, Visa in late October increased its quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.375 per share, a 17.18% increase. For the full-year 2021 net revenues increased 10% to $24.1 billion, GAAP net income increased 13% to $12.3 billion, and GAAP earnings per share increased 15% to $5.63.

For Q4, Visa reported a year-over-year increase of 29% to net revenues ($6.6 billion), a 68% increase in GAAP net income to $3.6 billion, and a 70% increase of GAAP EPS to $1.65.

All key business drivers witnessed an increase for the full-year 2021, with Processed Transactions and Payments Volume rising 17% and 16% respectively, being the top performers. Cross-Border Volume Total rose 9%, whereas Cross-Border Volume Excluding Intra-Europe was a laggard, rising only 1%.

V Stock: Relatively Expensive

Data from Simply Wall Steet shows that V stock is relatively expensive based on its P/E Ratio (37.1x) compared to the U.S. IT industry average (35.9x).

It is also expensive based on its P/EG Ratio (1.6x), and relatively overvalued based on its P/B Ratio (12.4x), compared to the U.S. IT industry average (4.8x).

Wall Street Take

Visa has a Consensus Rating of Strong Buy, based on 13 unanimous Buys. The average Visa price target of $276.46 represents 30.1% upside potential.

