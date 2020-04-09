Virus takes shine off Ally's investment grade debut

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK, April 9 (IFR) - Coming into the year Ally Financial was looking forward to a triumphant debut in the US investment-grade bond market, but with credit markets roiled by the global pandemic the company ended up pricing wide of levels it used to accept as a junk issuer.

Ally Financial's US$750m five-year note issue on Monday was its first since being upgraded into the lowest rungs of investment grade by both S&P and Fitch over the last six months. Moody's still rates Ally at Ba1.

The deal was priced at 562.5bp over Treasuries for a 5.8% coupon.

Ally was last in the bond market in May when it carried high-yield ratings and sold US$750m of five-year notes at 192bp over Treasuries for a 3.875% coupon.

While spreads have blown out across all corners of the investment-grade market in recent weeks, investors worry that the rising trajectory of Ally, which focuses heavily on auto finance, could now take a turn for the worse.

"It's unfortunate timing. What should have been a celebratory debut has turned into the issuer coming to the market with their beggar cup," said David Knutson, head of credit research at Schroders.

HIGH-GRADE DEBUT

This was Ally's debut investment-grade issuance since the company formerly known as General Motors Acceptance Corp was forced to split off from the auto maker as part of a bailout package during the previous financial crisis.

As an infrequent issuer, the deal required a fair bit of price discovery, which is why bookrunners Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and RBC started spreads at high-yield levels in the area of 600bp over Treasuries.

That was an eye-popping level in the investment-grade space, where ICE BofA data places average Triple B credit spreads at 401bp over Treasuries and average bank spreads at 271bp over.

Spreads tightened by 37.5bp through price progression but still landed well above average high-yield bank sector spreads that trade around 508bp over Treasuries, according to ICE BofA data.

Yet some investors considered the compensation paltry considering where Ally currently trades in the secondary market, with its 5.75% 2025s changing hands at around 584bp over Treasuries the prior week, according to MarketAxess data.

A syndicate banker close to the deal placed concessions at about 5bp but noted that secondary levels are quite erratic for the company.

In fact, by some calculations, the new five-year notes were priced 20bp inside Ally's existing curve, according to Dan Bruzzo, managing director of bank finance at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

"It wasn't in our view a huge initial concession and one I thought might price wide of the initial talk level, but that didn't happen," Bruzzo said. "I find it hard to justify the launch level."

ATTRACTIVE

CreditSights on the other hand argued that the premium for the credit was attractive to investors considering high-yield peer CIT Bank trades in the 565bp area.

Clearly, many investors agreed as order books grew to a sufficient US$2.75bn for 3.66 times coverage.

On the break, the bonds continued to tighten quickly, reaching around 545bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess.

Ally caught a positive day in the market as equities closed up over 7%, but if that sentiment changes, Ally could be one of the first credits to turn, Bruzzo said.

"On days where the market mood sours, a lot of these deals are trading significantly wide of their launch levels," he said.

"The Ally deal feels like one of those deals where it could be trading wide of 600bp over in a heartbeat."

SIGNIFICANT NUMBER

Ally's portfolio remains concentrated in the legacy auto finance business, which is coming to a grinding halt.

In March, US new vehicle sales declined by an estimated 40% and April sales are expected to decline 80% year-on-year, according to a JD Power report.

Additionally, just last week Ally disclosed that a "significant number" of auto borrowers had enrolled in a 120-day payment relief programme.

Some, however, believe Ally may be better positioned to capitalise on growth opportunities coming out of the crisis than its captive auto lending peers Ford Credit and GM Financial, CreditSights noted in a report.

Ally tends to focus on financing lower-cost used cars, which could be more in demand as consumers look for savings through a recession, Knutson noted.

But there are risks in Ally's other diversified lines of business as well, such as its recent purchase of sub-prime consumer lending company CardWorks in a US$2.65bn deal.

"As far as bad timing goes it's not catastrophic for them, but certainly it's a negative to lock in another portion of sub-prime lending at a time when the US consumers are handicapped for a period of time," Bruzzo said.

(This story will appear in the April 11 issue of IFR Magazine.)

((william.hoffman@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 6141;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.