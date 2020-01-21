US Markets

Virus outbreak prompts Chinese travel firms to offer free cancellations

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

Chinese travel booking platforms from Trip.com to Alibaba Group's Fliggy said on Tuesday they would offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan amid mounting fears over a viral outbreak in the central Chinese city.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular