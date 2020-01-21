Virus outbreak prompts Chinese travel firms to offer free cancellations

Chinese travel booking platforms from Trip.com to Alibaba Group's Fliggy said on Tuesday they would offer free cancellations on bookings made for Wuhan amid mounting fears over a viral outbreak in the central Chinese city.
