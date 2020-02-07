Virus, other factors could cut oil demand by up to 200,000 bpd -Novak

Olesya Astakhova Reuters
Published
Global oil demand may fall by 150,000 to 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year due to an outbreak of a new coronavirus and other negative events, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

He also said that uncertainties over oil production persist in Libya, Iran and Venezuela, while oil output in the United States may rise by less than 1 million bpd in 2020.

