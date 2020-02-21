Virus fears hit S.Korean stocks; won suffers biggest weekly loss in 4-1/2 years

KOSPI falls, foreigners buy

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell 1.5% on Friday after trade data showed a slump in Chinese demand and as new coronavirus cases spiked in the country. The Korean won tumbled, while the benchmark bond yields fell across the board on strengthening rate cut bets.

** The main benchmark KOSPI .KS11 fell 32.66 points, or 1.49%, to 2,162.84. For the week, the KOSPI lost 3.60%.

** South Korea's exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February and overall sales per working day tumbled as a virus outbreak disrupted global supply chains and threatened to put a choke hold on Asia's fourth-largest economy.

** China's commerce ministry said January and February exports and imports will be hit by the epidemic that has severely disrupted the world's second-largest economy.

** The South Korean government on Friday reported 52 new cases of the fast-spreading disease, after it confirmed the first death in the country on Thursday, taking the national tally to 156.

** Mainland China had also confirmed 889 new cases of virus infections on Thursday, the National Health Commission said on Friday, sharply up from 394 cases a day earlier and bringing the total confirmed cases to 75,465 so far.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 218.1 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,209.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform KRW=KFTC, 0.87% lower than its previous close at 1,198.7. The currency dropped 2.17% on a weekly basis, marking the biggest weekly decline since late-September 2015.

** In offshore trading, the won KRW= was quoted at 1,209.8 per U.S. dollar, down 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract KRW1MNDFOR= was quoted at 1,210.2 per dollar.

** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was down 0.89%, as U.S. stocks slid overnight. Japanese stocks .N225 fell 0.39%. MKTS/GLOB

** The KOSPI has fallen 1.58% so far this year, but gained 0.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index .KS11 was 619.27 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 905, the number of advancing shares was 107.

** The won has lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 rose 0.22 points to 111.17, while the 3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.41% in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.4 basis points to 1.185% in late afternoon trade, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.5 basis points to 1.451%.

