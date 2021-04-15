Virus control urgent as LatAm lags world growth -IMF

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - Even as the regional economy recovered sharply at the end of last year, Latin America and the Caribbean need to control the coronavirus pandemic to catch up with faster growth in the rest of the world, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

"The most urgent task continues to be controlling the pandemic, by ensuring that health care systems are adequately resourced, and everybody can be vaccinated," Alejandro Werner, the Fund's head for the Western Hemisphere, wrote in a blog post.

The Fund expects the region to grow its gross domestic product by 4.6% in 2021, below the 5.8% estimated for emerging markets ex-China, while income per capita will not meet its pre-pandemic level until 2024.

"The recent resurgence of the virus in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay, combined with slow vaccine rollouts cast a shadow on the near-term outlook," the Fund said.

Governments with enough policy space should continue to spend and keep borrowing costs low, while countries strapped for cash should focus spending on healthcare and support for households.

"Given the continued heavy toll on low-income workers, targeted support to facilitate job creation and retraining may be warranted," the post said.

The spike in Mexican exports spearheaded the resurgence of the manufacturing sector in the region, while "contact-intensive" services, including tourism, have fallen behind.

The labor market remains fragile, Werner noted, adding that "low-skilled female workers in particular lost more jobs or had to cut back on working hours even when able to retain employment, suffering the largest income losses."

LatAm & Caribbean GDP growth estimate, projectionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/39ZGlvl

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; +1 (332) 219-1131; http://www.twitter.com/rodrigocampos))

