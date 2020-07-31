Virtusa Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VRTU

In trading on Friday, shares of Virtusa Corp (Symbol: VRTU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.09, changing hands as high as $43.02 per share. Virtusa Corp shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VRTU's low point in its 52 week range is $19.48 per share, with $52.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.