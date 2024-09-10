Virtu's Triton Valor EMS Connects Directly to Tokyo's CONNEQTOR

Virtu Financial, Inc. VIRT announced that it connected its Triton Valor execution management system (EMS) directly to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's CONNEQTOR platform. This integration will allow VIRT's clients to trade exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly through CONNEQTOR, enhancing their ability to access liquidity, execute trades, and optimize trading workflows for Japanese ETFs.

Triton is an EMS designed for trading across multiple asset classes, including equities, ETFs, futures, options, foreign exchange and fixed income. It supports trading through various methods like DMA, algorithms and request-for-quote systems. It is used by active traders to efficiently manage the entire lifecycle of a trade. Market Media's European Markets Choice Awards 2024 recognized the Triton Valor EMS as the best Equity E/OMS, this July.

This integration will help the company strengthen its presence in the Japanese market, potentially attracting new clients and expanding its global reach. This direct connection to the CONNEQTOR platform addresses client requests for new liquidity sources, demonstrating Virtu Financial’s responsiveness to client needs and potentially strengthening client relationships.

This gives the company a competitive edge over other firms. Apart from leading to higher trading volumes and increased transaction-based revenues, the direct connection will likely reduce reliance on intermediaries, lowering costs associated with trading and execution.

Virtu Financial strengthens its Execution Services segment through new product offerings and strategic acquisitions, which help diversify its revenue while leveraging its core technology. The segment's total revenues increased more than 20% in the first half of the year.

