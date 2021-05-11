Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.07, the dividend yield is 9.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $10.07, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.18 and a 37.76% increase over the 52 week low of $7.31.

