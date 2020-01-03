Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2020

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.113 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $11.5, representing a -3.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.91 and a 30.24% increase over the 52 week low of $8.83.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTR Dividend History page.

