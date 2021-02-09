Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $8.87, representing a -25.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.96 and a 82.14% increase over the 52 week low of $4.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.