Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.47, the dividend yield is 10.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $9.47, representing a -9.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.41 and a 11.15% increase over the 52 week low of $8.52.

ZTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ztr Dividend History page.

