Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (ZTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ZTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ZTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.79, the dividend yield is 10.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ZTR was $8.79, representing a -26.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.96 and a 80.49% increase over the 52 week low of $4.87.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ZTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

