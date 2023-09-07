Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.98%, the lowest has been 6.31%, and the highest has been 21.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.88 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.10 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDI is 0.02%, a decrease of 31.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.13% to 933K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing an increase of 29.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 24.11% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 69K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 61K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing a decrease of 27.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 651.56% over the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Debt. "Emerging Markets Debt" includes fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. The Fund normally expects to invest up to 20% of its total assets in Emerging Markets Equity. "Emerging Markets Equity" includes securities issued by either single country or regional exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), common stocks, preferred stocks, other equity securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to the equity markets of emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, or economies. The Investment Manager does not have an established performance record investing in equity securities.

