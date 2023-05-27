Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.49%, the lowest has been 6.19%, and the highest has been 21.71%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.83 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.08 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDI is 0.02%, an increase of 256.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kestra Advisory Services holds 169K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 108K shares, representing an increase of 35.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 112.98% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 153K shares, representing a decrease of 7.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 53.30% over the last quarter.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management holds 99K shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P holds 79K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDI by 90.46% over the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund's investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income and capital appreciation from investments in emerging markets securities. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. The Fund normally will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Debt. "Emerging Markets Debt" includes fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. The Fund normally expects to invest up to 20% of its total assets in Emerging Markets Equity. "Emerging Markets Equity" includes securities issued by either single country or regional exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"), common stocks, preferred stocks, other equity securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to the equity markets of emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked or otherwise related to those countries' markets, currencies, or economies. The Investment Manager does not have an established performance record investing in equity securities.

