Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 20.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 13.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDF is 0.01%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.78% to 2,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 162K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing a decrease of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 4.92% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 159K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 5.07% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 14.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 17.58% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Moors & Cabot holds 58K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing an increase of 12.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country's securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.