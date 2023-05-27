Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 18.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.62%, the lowest has been 5.07%, and the highest has been 20.28%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDF is 0.01%, an increase of 59.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 2,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 165K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 55.49% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 157K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 6.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 107,291.77% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 17.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 14.94% over the last quarter.

Dynamic Advisor Solutions holds 113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 117K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 65K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 33.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDF by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund's primary investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in Emerging Markets Securities. "Emerging Markets Securities" include fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries, that are denominated in the predominant currency of the local market of an emerging market country or whose performance is linked to those countries' markets, currencies, economies or ability to repay loans. A security or instrument is economically tied to an emerging market country if it is principally traded on the country's securities markets or if the issuer is organized or principally operates in the country, derives a majority of its income from its operations within the country or has a majority of its assets within the country. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

