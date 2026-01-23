Virtus Reaves Utilities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for UTES

In trading on Friday, shares of the Virtus Reaves Utilities ETF (Symbol: UTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $77.64, changing hands as low as $77.63 per share. Virtus Reaves Utilities shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTES's low point in its 52 week range is $57.24 per share, with $88.429 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.68.

