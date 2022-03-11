Virtus Investment's (VRTS) February AUM Down 2.8% Sequentially

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS recorded a sequential decrease in its preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) balance for February 2022 due to unfavorable market returns. The total AUM of $183.7 billion reflects a 2.8% fall from $188.9 billion recorded on Jan 31, 2022.



Excluded in the above-mentioned AUM balance is $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets to which Virtus Investment has provided services.



At February end, Virtus Investment’s Open-End Funds balance fell 3.1% from January end to $73.1 billion. Exchange Traded Funds and Retail Separate Accounts balances of $1.4 billion and $40.8 billion each decreased 2% from their respective prior-month figures.



Further, Institutional Accounts balance decreased 3.8% to $53 billion from January end. Also, sequentially, Closed-End Funds balance dipped marginally to $11.7 billion. Nonetheless, Structured Products balance increased marginally to $3.6 billion at February end.



Virtus Investment’s high operating expenses and unsustainable capital deployment activities are concerning. Further, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led to negative sentiments in the market, resulting in volatility and unfavorable returns. However, its integrated multi-boutique business model, in a rapidly growing industry, might support its performance.



Virtus Investment stock's decline of 17.9% has underperformed the industry’s fall of 15.2% over the past year.



Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for February 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,486.9 billion represented a 2.3% decline from the previous month.



Franklin's AUM was affected by the negative impacts of the markets and long-term net outflows.

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for February 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,531.4 billion represented a 1.3% fall from the prior month-end.



Invesco recorded net long-term inflows of $3.4 billion and money market net inflows of $3.6 billion. Further, foreign exchange rate movements increased the AUM balance by $1.5 billion. For the month, the company’s AUM was negatively impacted by unfavorable market returns, which decreased it by $28 billion.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.