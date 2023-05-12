Virtus Investment (VRTS) Stock Up 2.2% on Rise in April AUM

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS gained 2.2% following the release of its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for April 2023 due to favorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $162.2 billion, which reflected a rise of 4.8% from Mar 31.



Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion to which Virtus Investment provided services.



At April end, Virtus Investment’s open-end funds balance increased 4.3% from the end of the previous month to $56.2 billion. Institutional accounts’ balance rose 9.6% to $58.3 billion. Also, the closed-end funds’ balance increased marginally to $10.4 billion.



Retail separate accounts’ balances of $37.3 billion decreased marginally from the prior month.



Elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Nonetheless, its integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly growing industry might support its performance.



Over the past six months, shares of Virtus Investment have lost 9.4% compared with 11.3% decline of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.



BEN’s cash management net outflows resulted in the downside offsetting positive impacts of market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.



Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for April 2023. Its month-end AUM of $1,484.3 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.



IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased it by $5 billion. Money market net inflows were $1.4 billion. It experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $2.1 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $0.4 billion.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.