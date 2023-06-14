Virtus Investment (VRTS) Rises 2.3% Despite a Fall in May AUM

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS gained 2.3% this week, following the release of its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance for May 2023. The company reported a month-end AUM of $160.9 billion, which reflected a marginal decline from Apr 30.

Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance are $2.6 billion of other fee-earning assets, to which Virtus Investment provided services.

At May end, Virtus Investment’s open-end funds balance decreased 2% from the end of the previous month to $55 billion. Retail separate accounts’ balances of $36.6 billion decreased 1.8% from the prior month. Also, the closed-end funds’ balance decreased 4.2% to around $10 billion.

Nonetheless, institutional accounts’ balance rose 1.6% to $59.3 billion.

Elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt Virtus Investment’s bottom line to an extent in the near term. Nonetheless, its integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly growing industry is likely to support its performance.

Shares of VRTS have gained 14.4% over the past six months compared with the industry's 1.6% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Virtus Investment carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,404.2 billion for May 2023, reflecting a 1.2% decrease from $1,420.7 billion recorded as of Apr 30.

The decline in BEN's AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of weaker markets and slight long-term net outflows.

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for May 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,487.6 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.

IVZ's AUM balance was not materially impacted by market returns. Money market net inflows were $9.1 billion and non-management fee-earning net inflows stood at $2.3 billion in May. The company experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $6.2 billion.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.