Virtus Investment reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.92, consensus $6.80

Reports Q3 revenue $205.13M, consensus $208.14M. Reports Q3 assets under management of $183.7B.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VRTS:
- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Virtus Investment price target raised to $217 from $208 at Morgan Stanley
- Virtus Investment price target raised to $207 from $206 at Barclays
- Virtus Investment reports preliminary September AUM of $183.7B
- Virtus Investment reports preliminary AUM $180.5B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.