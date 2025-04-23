VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS Earnings Preview: Recent $VRTS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS ($VRTS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $206,101,200 and earnings of $5.72 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VRTS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 100 institutional investors add shares of VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. removed 48,583 shares (-44.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,716,438
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 30,464 shares (-22.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,719,749
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 21,344 shares (+8.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,708,059
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 20,544 shares (+33.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,531,595
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 17,700 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,904,266
- NORGES BANK removed 17,201 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,794,196
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 16,449 shares (-14.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,628,320
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VRTS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for VIRTUS INVESTMENT PTNRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VRTS forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.