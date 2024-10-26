News & Insights

Stocks

Virtus Investment price target raised to $212 from $207 at Barclays

October 26, 2024 — 01:15 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Virtus Investment (VRTS) to $212 from $207 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat despite a miss in management fees and net flows, as modestly lower adjusted net income was helped by a lower share count, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management continues to be focused on new product development and capital allocation.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VRTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.