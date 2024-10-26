Virtus Investment price target raised to $212 from $207 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Virtus Investment (VRTS) to $212 from $207 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat despite a miss in management fees and net flows, as modestly lower adjusted net income was helped by a lower share count, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management continues to be focused on new product development and capital allocation.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VRTS:
- Virtus Investment reports Q3 adjusted EPS $6.92, consensus $6.80
- Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Virtus Investment price target raised to $217 from $208 at Morgan Stanley
- Virtus Investment price target raised to $207 from $206 at Barclays
- Virtus Investment reports preliminary September AUM of $183.7B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.