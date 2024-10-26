Virtus Investment price target raised to $212 from $207 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Virtus Investment (VRTS) to $212 from $207 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 earnings beat despite a miss in management fees and net flows, as modestly lower adjusted net income was helped by a lower share count, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says management continues to be focused on new product development and capital allocation.

