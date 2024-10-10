News & Insights

Virtus Investment Preliminary AUM Improves In September

October 10, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) on Thursday reported preliminary assets under management or AUM of $183.7 billion as of September 30, higher than $173.585 billion, registered on June 30.

This increase in AUM primarily reflects market performance and positive net flows in retail separate accounts, partially offset by net outflows in institutional accounts and open-end funds.

