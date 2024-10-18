Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Virtus Investment Partners in Focus

Based in Hartford, Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -7.49%. Currently paying a dividend of $1.9 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 3.4%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Management industry's yield is 2.8%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.48%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $7.60 is up 10.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Virtus Investment Partners has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 30.73%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Virtus's current payout ratio is 31%. This means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, VRTS expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $26.02 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 18.54%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, VRTS presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

